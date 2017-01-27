Jan 27th, 2017

Samsung provided a special event in New York last year to announce its newest fitness tracker, the Gear Fit 2. However, if a new trademark is to go by, the company may be looking to provide a more powerful version of the fitness tracker.

Samsung has filed a trademark for the “Gear Fit Pro” in Europe for “Intellectual Property”. This suggests that Samsung is working on a new fitness tracker, but there is no other information known about the device.

We’ll hopefully hear and see more about this Gear Fit Pro over the coming weeks, but it’s unlikely we’ll see anything at MWC 2017. Would you be interested in this new fitness tracker, or would you hold out for another option from another OEM?

[SamMobile]
