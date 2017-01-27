SUBSCRIBE: Google Play | Sticher | iTunes | RSS | Download MP3
We had a lot to talk about this week! Andrew Myrick joined us to help talk about all the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 rumors. We also discussed Donald Trump’s ancient Android phone, Google Voice’s first update in 5 years, and Pixel 2 rumors. Thanks for watching/listening!
Top Stories
- Galaxy S8 leaks/rumors galore
- Samsung is hoarding the Snapdragon 835
- Results from Note 7 investigation
Quick Hits
- Google Voice gets an update
- Donald Trump uses an insecure Android phone
- Google I/O Dates/Location Confirmed
- New Pixel 2 rumors
- HTC is not making an Android Wear watch
- LG Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatch
#tbthursday: When phones were named like cars
Wins/Fails
- Andrew: “Change is good” – got an iPhone / MWC could be boring
- Joe: Got a new camera / Sprint buys 33% of Tidal
- Chris: McDonald’s Big Mac Sauce giveaway / NVIDIA Shield TV (no multitasking)
- Ashley: Budget Pixel phone rumors / S7 Edge Pink Lines
App Picks
- Andrew: BBTan
- Joe: Pickle
- Chris: Snap Swipe Drawer
- Ashley: Sesame Edge
Emails & Tweets: (podcast [at] phandroid [dot] com), @mobileroarcast
Follow Us
- Joe Fedewa (@tallshmo)
- Chris Chavez (@gamercore)
- Ashley King (@overlordror)
- Andrew Myrick (@andymyrick)