Jan 27th, 2017

We had a lot to talk about this week! Andrew Myrick joined us to help talk about all the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 rumors. We also discussed Donald Trump’s ancient Android phone, Google Voice’s first update in 5 years, and Pixel 2 rumors. Thanks for watching/listening!

Your questions answered

