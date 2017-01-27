When you think about how often we touch our phones and then touch other things, it’s no wonder some germaphobes (*cough* Chris) clean their phones several times a day. Kyocera’s got a solution for that, but you’ll have to live in Japan to check it out. The newest refresh to the Rafre line of phones can endure a soapy bath to get clean.

The Rafre is running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and comes in three different colors including Pale Pink, Clear White, and Light Blue. The internals include an HD screen, 2GB of RAM, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 3,000mAh battery.

It’s unlikely we’ll ever see this one in the United States, but it’s interesting to see what regional manufacturers are putting out in their home markets.