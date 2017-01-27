Jan 27th, 2017

Despite the fact that Google will be phasing out Hangouts in favor of Allo and Duo, the company continues to keep Hangouts updated. The company just pushed Hangouts version 16 to Android owners, and provides an different way to find your contacts.

Previously, there was a Contacts tab in the navigation drawer, but with version 16, that is no longer there. However, in a previous update, Google had already made it easier to search and find contacts from the main screen. This move was expected to help fix any redundancies within the app.

There have also been changes made to the contact list when you are attempting to start a new conversation. Now when searching, you’ll see the “New Group” option at the top, with “On Hangouts”, “Your groups”, and “Other contacts” being listed below.

It’s not all that surprising that Google is continuing to update Hangouts as the company will be using the service for businesses in the future. So it’s a good thing to see that Hangouts isn’t completely dead for everyone, yet.

Download Hangouts
local_offer    Google   Hangouts  

stars Further Reading

Alphabet posts its Q4 2016 results

Allo's newest bot will serve up GIFs when you ask for them

New rumors emerge regarding the Pixel 2 lineup

HTC's lead Vive designer leaves to work on Daydream

Next Pixel devices will likely feature waterproofing

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 Edge owners reporting pink lines in display
closePink lines showing up on some Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge displays

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners are reporting pink lines appearing in their displays. There’s no official response from Samsung about the issue yet, either.

2

more_vertCase renders for the Moto G5 Plus have leaked
closeNew case renders leaked for the Moto G5 Plus

New case renders for the Moto G5 Plus give us a closer look at Motorola’s newest device. Expect to see it unveiled at MWC 2017 this year in Barcelona.

3

more_vertT-Mobile's new ONE plans are now live
closeT-Mobile ONE is now available for everyone

The new T-Mobile ONE plan is now available for everyone and ensures that you will no longer pay any extra taxes or fees once your bill is due.

4

more_vertHere's our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S8
closeHere’s our first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8

New information has been revealed about the Galaxy S8 lineup, including our first look at the upcoming devices. The Galaxy S8 lineup is said to launch on March 29th.

5

more_vertNext Pixel devices will likely feature waterproofing
closeRumor suggests the next Pixel phone will “definitely” be waterproof

A new rumor suggests Google wanted to waterproof the Pixel devices, but favored a better camera over it. Next generation of Pixel devices will “definitely” feature waterproofing, says source.

6

more_vertHere's everything that was removed in the Google Voice update
closeHere’s everything that was removed in the Google Voice update

Despite updating Google Voice for the first time in years, which brought a redesign and added new features, Google also removed different features which can only be accessed on the web.

7

more_vertThe specs for the Xiaomi Mi 6 lineup have been leaked
closeXiaomi’s Mi 6 lineup has been revealed ahead of MWC 2017

A new leak has shared the details for the Xiaomi Mi 6 lineup. There will be three different variants with the mid-range and flagship devices featuring the Snapdragon 835 processor.

8

more_vertNew details emerge surrounding the Galaxy S8
closeNew details emerge surrounding the Galaxy S8

According to new sources at The Guardian, a slew of new details regarding the Galaxy S8 lineup have emerged, including some features that were present on the Galaxy Note 7.

9

more_vertLG G6 leaked in high resolution press render
closeLG G6 gets leaked in high resolution ahead of MWC 2017

Before the LG G6 could formally be unveiled at this year’s Mobile World Congress, the phone has conveniently been leaked in half of its glory. Additional details provided in the post.

10

more_vertLG's Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches leaked
closeGoogle’s upcoming Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches by LG revealed in leaked renders

Today we’re getting a first look at Google’s upcoming Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches made by LG. The LG Watch Sport and Style have just turned up in a pair of low-resolution press renders. Hey, it’s better than nothing.