Jan 27th, 2017

Some say smartwatches are dead, but Google and LG seem to think otherwise. The two are partnering up to launch a new round of smartwatches for 2017, the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style. Both will come out of the box running Android Wear 2.0 and although they’re not actually official, enough info on the watches have leaked that we know they’re coming.

This time around we have some high-res renders (not that low-res mess from a few days ago) of the smaller, more feminine Watch Style courtesy of @evleaks. As you can see from the leaked renders, there are two different colors of the watch, a rose gold model with ivory straps, and silver version with beige straps. Seeing it in silver, the watch definitely has a more classic look to it, almost like the Pebble Round. Although I can’t say I’m too crazy about the design, we’ll have to see it in person before making a final judgement.

Rumors say the LG Watch Style will feature a 1.2-inch 360 x 360 display, 240mAh battery, 512MB of RAM and be accompanied by the more full-featured Watch Sport with a 1.38-inch 480 x 480 display, 430mAh battery, and 768MB RAM. We’re sure high-res renders of the sport will be turning up before the watches are officially announced on February 9th.

stars Further Reading

Enyo is a challenging Android game I can't put down

Honor 6X Review

10 Hottest Android Stories This Week (January 28th)

Top Apps & Games Jan 27

BlackBerry Mercury rumored to use same camera senosr as Pixel

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 Edge owners reporting pink lines in display
closePink lines showing up on some Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge displays

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners are reporting pink lines appearing in their displays. There’s no official response from Samsung about the issue yet, either.

2

more_vertCase renders for the Moto G5 Plus have leaked
closeNew case renders leaked for the Moto G5 Plus

New case renders for the Moto G5 Plus give us a closer look at Motorola’s newest device. Expect to see it unveiled at MWC 2017 this year in Barcelona.

3

more_vertT-Mobile's new ONE plans are now live
closeT-Mobile ONE is now available for everyone

The new T-Mobile ONE plan is now available for everyone and ensures that you will no longer pay any extra taxes or fees once your bill is due.

4

more_vertHere's our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S8
closeHere’s our first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8

New information has been revealed about the Galaxy S8 lineup, including our first look at the upcoming devices. The Galaxy S8 lineup is said to launch on March 29th.

5

more_vertNext Pixel devices will likely feature waterproofing
closeRumor suggests the next Pixel phone will “definitely” be waterproof

A new rumor suggests Google wanted to waterproof the Pixel devices, but favored a better camera over it. Next generation of Pixel devices will “definitely” feature waterproofing, says source.

6

more_vertHere's everything that was removed in the Google Voice update
closeHere’s everything that was removed in the Google Voice update

Despite updating Google Voice for the first time in years, which brought a redesign and added new features, Google also removed different features which can only be accessed on the web.

7

more_vertNew details emerge surrounding the Galaxy S8
closeNew details emerge surrounding the Galaxy S8

According to new sources at The Guardian, a slew of new details regarding the Galaxy S8 lineup have emerged, including some features that were present on the Galaxy Note 7.

8

more_vertLG G6 leaked in high resolution press render
closeLG G6 gets leaked in high resolution ahead of MWC 2017

Before the LG G6 could formally be unveiled at this year’s Mobile World Congress, the phone has conveniently been leaked in half of its glory. Additional details provided in the post.

9

more_vertLG's Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches leaked
closeGoogle’s upcoming Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches by LG revealed in leaked renders

Today we’re getting a first look at Google’s upcoming Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches made by LG. The LG Watch Sport and Style have just turned up in a pair of low-resolution press renders. Hey, it’s better than nothing.

10

more_vertA new render shows off the front of the Galaxy S8
closeA new render shows off the front of the Galaxy S8

A new render shows off the front of the Samsung Galaxy S8 which will be unveiled sometime after Mobile World Congress.