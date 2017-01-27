Jan 27th, 2017

We’re just about a month away from finding out what BlackBerry has been up to for the last year, but BlackBerry Mercury leaks keep rolling in ahead of Mobile World Congress. Noted leaker Roland Quandt has tweeted a few interesting rumors about the cameras to be featured in this device.

Most interestingly is the rumored Sony IMX378 sensor being used in the rear camera, which is the exact same sensor that we saw in the Google Pixel duo that released last year. Google spent a lot of time and marketing on hyping up the camera of the Pixel phones, so it stands to reason that if this rumor turns out to be true we could see quality pictures from BlackBerry’s newest handset.

The front-facing camera is 8-megapixels and is rumored to be supplied by Samsung. That’s a bit less impressive than the Sony IMX378 sensor, but still not bad for a phone that seems like it’s shaping up to be interesting for QWERTY phone lovers.

local_offer    BlackBerry   blackberry mercury  

stars Further Reading

A budget BlackBerry device has been leaked

BlackBerry will be at MWC 2017

The BlackBerry Mercury will debut at MWC

TCL teases the upcoming BlackBerry Mercury

Verizon to get BlackBerry's keyboard phone?

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 Edge owners reporting pink lines in display
closePink lines showing up on some Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge displays

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners are reporting pink lines appearing in their displays. There’s no official response from Samsung about the issue yet, either.

2

more_vertCase renders for the Moto G5 Plus have leaked
closeNew case renders leaked for the Moto G5 Plus

New case renders for the Moto G5 Plus give us a closer look at Motorola’s newest device. Expect to see it unveiled at MWC 2017 this year in Barcelona.

3

more_vertT-Mobile's new ONE plans are now live
closeT-Mobile ONE is now available for everyone

The new T-Mobile ONE plan is now available for everyone and ensures that you will no longer pay any extra taxes or fees once your bill is due.

4

more_vertHere's our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S8
closeHere’s our first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8

New information has been revealed about the Galaxy S8 lineup, including our first look at the upcoming devices. The Galaxy S8 lineup is said to launch on March 29th.

5

more_vertNext Pixel devices will likely feature waterproofing
closeRumor suggests the next Pixel phone will “definitely” be waterproof

A new rumor suggests Google wanted to waterproof the Pixel devices, but favored a better camera over it. Next generation of Pixel devices will “definitely” feature waterproofing, says source.

6

more_vertHere's everything that was removed in the Google Voice update
closeHere’s everything that was removed in the Google Voice update

Despite updating Google Voice for the first time in years, which brought a redesign and added new features, Google also removed different features which can only be accessed on the web.

7

more_vertNew details emerge surrounding the Galaxy S8
closeNew details emerge surrounding the Galaxy S8

According to new sources at The Guardian, a slew of new details regarding the Galaxy S8 lineup have emerged, including some features that were present on the Galaxy Note 7.

8

more_vertLG G6 leaked in high resolution press render
closeLG G6 gets leaked in high resolution ahead of MWC 2017

Before the LG G6 could formally be unveiled at this year’s Mobile World Congress, the phone has conveniently been leaked in half of its glory. Additional details provided in the post.

9

more_vertLG's Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches leaked
closeGoogle’s upcoming Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches by LG revealed in leaked renders

Today we’re getting a first look at Google’s upcoming Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches made by LG. The LG Watch Sport and Style have just turned up in a pair of low-resolution press renders. Hey, it’s better than nothing.

10

more_vertBest Apps of the Week (1/20)
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (January 20, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.