We’re just about a month away from finding out what BlackBerry has been up to for the last year, but BlackBerry Mercury leaks keep rolling in ahead of Mobile World Congress. Noted leaker Roland Quandt has tweeted a few interesting rumors about the cameras to be featured in this device.

Most interestingly is the rumored Sony IMX378 sensor being used in the rear camera, which is the exact same sensor that we saw in the Google Pixel duo that released last year. Google spent a lot of time and marketing on hyping up the camera of the Pixel phones, so it stands to reason that if this rumor turns out to be true we could see quality pictures from BlackBerry’s newest handset.

BlackBerry "Mercury" has a Sony IMX378 camera sensor on the rear – 12MP, 4K video, same as Google Pixel/ Pixel XL f.ex. (1/2) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 27, 2017 BackBerry "Mercury" has a Samsung S5K4H8 or Omnivision OV8856 8MP camera sensor on front (diversified supply) both 1.12μm, 1080p/30FPS (2/2) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 27, 2017

The front-facing camera is 8-megapixels and is rumored to be supplied by Samsung. That’s a bit less impressive than the Sony IMX378 sensor, but still not bad for a phone that seems like it’s shaping up to be interesting for QWERTY phone lovers.