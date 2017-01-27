The amount of Android news each week can be overwhelming, but you can follow the best of the best with an app called EarlyBird – News for Android. It includes ALL of the Android news you crave and lets users decide what matters most to them.

EarlyBird has recently received a huge update that allows you to subscribe to specific topics so you never miss stories about your favorite things! Download the app on the Google Play Store or, for desktop users, find related discussion in the Android Forums News section.

Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week:

#10 – Trump Android Phone

50 likes – A new report suggests that new US President, Donald Trump, is still using an insecure Android phone. The device may even be a Samsung Galaxy S3 which was released in 2012.

#9 – Android Instant Apps

51 likes – Google has announced that Instant Apps has officially started being tested, including apps from BuzzFeed, Wish, Periscope, and Viki.

#8 – Netflix SD Cards

52 likes – Netflix has announced that you can now download your favorite movies and TV shows onto an SD card for offline viewing.

#7 – Pixel 2 Water Resistance

55 likes – A new rumor regarding the next-generation Pixel claims that Google will be including water resistance when the device is released later this year.

#6 – Parking Difficulty Google Maps

56 likes – Google has updated its Maps application to show parking difficulty indicators in select cities across the US.

#5 – Hotel Amenities Google Maps

56 likes – A new update for Google Maps will now show you the various amenities that are being made available from hotels in your area.

#4 – Google Calculator Update

57 likes – Google has updated its Calendar application which now shows you calculation history, which can be activated after scrolling down on the results window.

#3 – Google Chrome Update

60 likes – An upcoming update to Google Chrome will make pages reload up to 28% faster and will use 60% less network calls.

#2 – Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Confirmed

60 likes – In an interview with CNET, Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Note 8 will launch sometime in 2017.

#1 – Pixel 2 Rumors

65 likes – A series of rumors regarding the next-generation Pixel suggests that Google is working on two different variants with different processors, as well as a new budget option.

What’s YOUR top news item for the week?

Disagree with the Top 10? Let us know in the comments and vote for yourself everyday by downloading EarlyBird on Google Play!