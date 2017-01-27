Jan 27th, 2017

Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week:

#10 – Trump Android Phone

50 likes – A new report suggests that new US President, Donald Trump, is still using an insecure Android phone. The device may even be a Samsung Galaxy S3 which was released in 2012.

#9 – Android Instant Apps

51 likes – Google has announced that Instant Apps has officially started being tested, including apps from BuzzFeed, Wish, Periscope, and Viki.

#8 – Netflix SD Cards

52 likes – Netflix has announced that you can now download your favorite movies and TV shows onto an SD card for offline viewing.

#7 – Pixel 2 Water Resistance

55 likes – A new rumor regarding the next-generation Pixel claims that Google will be including water resistance when the device is released later this year.

#6 – Parking Difficulty Google Maps

56 likes – Google has updated its Maps application to show parking difficulty indicators in select cities across the US.

#5 – Hotel Amenities Google Maps

56 likes – A new update for Google Maps will now show you the various amenities that are being made available from hotels in your area.

#4 – Google Calculator Update

57 likes – Google has updated its Calendar application which now shows you calculation history, which can be activated after scrolling down on the results window.

#3 – Google Chrome Update

60 likes – An upcoming update to Google Chrome will make pages reload up to 28% faster and will use 60% less network calls.

#2 – Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Confirmed

60 likes – In an interview with CNET, Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Note 8 will launch sometime in 2017.

#1 – Pixel 2 Rumors

65 likes – A series of rumors regarding the next-generation Pixel suggests that Google is working on two different variants with different processors, as well as a new budget option.

What’s YOUR top news item for the week?

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 Edge owners reporting pink lines in display
closePink lines showing up on some Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge displays

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners are reporting pink lines appearing in their displays. There’s no official response from Samsung about the issue yet, either.

2

more_vertCase renders for the Moto G5 Plus have leaked
closeNew case renders leaked for the Moto G5 Plus

New case renders for the Moto G5 Plus give us a closer look at Motorola’s newest device. Expect to see it unveiled at MWC 2017 this year in Barcelona.

3

more_vertT-Mobile's new ONE plans are now live
closeT-Mobile ONE is now available for everyone

The new T-Mobile ONE plan is now available for everyone and ensures that you will no longer pay any extra taxes or fees once your bill is due.

4

more_vertHere's our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S8
closeHere’s our first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8

New information has been revealed about the Galaxy S8 lineup, including our first look at the upcoming devices. The Galaxy S8 lineup is said to launch on March 29th.

5

more_vertNext Pixel devices will likely feature waterproofing
closeRumor suggests the next Pixel phone will “definitely” be waterproof

A new rumor suggests Google wanted to waterproof the Pixel devices, but favored a better camera over it. Next generation of Pixel devices will “definitely” feature waterproofing, says source.

6

more_vertHere's everything that was removed in the Google Voice update
closeHere’s everything that was removed in the Google Voice update

Despite updating Google Voice for the first time in years, which brought a redesign and added new features, Google also removed different features which can only be accessed on the web.

7

more_vertNew details emerge surrounding the Galaxy S8
closeNew details emerge surrounding the Galaxy S8

According to new sources at The Guardian, a slew of new details regarding the Galaxy S8 lineup have emerged, including some features that were present on the Galaxy Note 7.

8

more_vertLG G6 leaked in high resolution press render
closeLG G6 gets leaked in high resolution ahead of MWC 2017

Before the LG G6 could formally be unveiled at this year’s Mobile World Congress, the phone has conveniently been leaked in half of its glory. Additional details provided in the post.

9

more_vertLG's Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches leaked
closeGoogle’s upcoming Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches by LG revealed in leaked renders

Today we’re getting a first look at Google’s upcoming Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches made by LG. The LG Watch Sport and Style have just turned up in a pair of low-resolution press renders. Hey, it’s better than nothing.

10

more_vertA new render shows off the front of the Galaxy S8
closeA new render shows off the front of the Galaxy S8

A new render shows off the front of the Samsung Galaxy S8 which will be unveiled sometime after Mobile World Congress.