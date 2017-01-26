At the end of last year, ZTE announced that it had opened registration for the Android Nougat beta update on the Axon 7, with the intentions of releasing the update for everyone by the end of January. However, it seems as the time frame has been adjusted as the company’s Facebook page is now stating that the Nougat update is coming in “Q1 2017”.

In a Facebook post for ZTE Germany, the company claims that the update is not meeting its “quality standards”. We’ve seen many companies begin to release the update, only to halt the rollout due to various issues that appeared after the rollout began.

It seems this is the case with the Nougat update for the Axon 7, and we can only hope that ZTE gets everything squared away sooner rather than later. However, it’s better that ZTE finds and recognizes these bugs now, versus getting everyone’s hopes up only to pull the update after it already started rolling out.

The Axon 7 is still one of the best options on the market, and ZTE is still pushing beta updates, so hopefully all the kinks will be worked out soon.

[Reddit | Facebook]