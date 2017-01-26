Jan 26th, 2017

If you’re in need of a new car charger for your myriad of devices, Amazon has a pretty good deal on a unique USB hub for your car. It comes with the standard two-USB configuration you’ll find in most car chargers, but it also includes an extension so you can run a cord from the charger to the backseat and let your passengers charge their phones, too.

What’s even better is that the little extension that comes with the car charger features a USB-C port on the end of it, in addition to the two extra regular USB ports. Both the car charger and the 4-foot extension support Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

The charger usually costs $18.99 on Amazon, but if you use the code YQKIY87C at checkout, it’ll slash $10.06 off of the price, for 53% savings. Your final price at checkout will be $8.93.

GET UNITEK Car Charger
