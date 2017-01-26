Multiple leaks ahead of the Moto G5 Plus release have given us a good idea of what to expect from this phone, but noted leaker Roland Quandt has added several case renders to the list today.

5.5″ Full HD display

Snapdragon 625 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of storage

3,080mAh battery

13-megapixel rear camera

5-megapixel front-facing camera

Front-facing Fingerprint sensor

The Moto G5 Plus is expected to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress at the end of February in Barcelona, and it’s likely to go on sale sometime in March. The FCC has given away that there will be an additional variant of this phone that features 2GB of RAM, so it’s likely that the G5 will feature Plus and Play variants similar to last year.

The updated design of the Moto G5 appears to take inspiration from the Moto Z series, as well.

Thanks, Tech Droider!