Jan 26th, 2017

Do you have more phones and tablets than any one person should? Do you enjoy a good laugh? We’ve got the perfect show for you! The Mobile Roar Podcast will be live today (right on this page) at around 2:00PM Eastern. You can watch the video at the top of the page when it goes live (and any time afterward).

What is the Mobile Roar Podcast?

Each week, editors from the Phandroid family discuss all the top stories in the world of phones, tablets, and wearables. On top of covering the news, we also share our favorite and least favorite things from the week in a segment called Wins and Fails of the Week. The show wraps up as we recommend some of our favorite new apps and games, and answer questions from listeners like you!

