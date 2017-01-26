Today may mark a significant change in the VR market, depending upon how the future plays out. Earlier today, former Googler Hugo Barra, announced that he would be leaving Xiaomi to join Facebook’s Oculus division. Now, the lead designer of the HTC Vive has announced he will be leaving the company to join the Google Daydream team.

@vladsavov I am joining Google Daydream, so you can redirect your criticism:). — Claude Zellweger (@Claudibus) January 26, 2017

HTC provided a statement to The Verge after the site asked about the status of Zellweger:

“HTC can confirm that Claude Zellweger has left the Company. We appreciate his considerable contribution to HTC, and wish him well in his future endeavors. HTC continues to invest in talent and recruitment as part of our broader strategy to ensure the continued strength and integrity of the Company’s organizational structure.”

Other than joining the Daydream team, it’s unknown what Zellweger will be working on, but it’s possible that this move could be coming to work on the 2nd Daydream VR headset. However, Zellweger also worked with the design team for HTC’s smartphones, so maybe we could see a newly designed Pixel later this year.

