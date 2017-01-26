The original NVIDIA Shield TV was supposed to receive its Android Nougat update on January 15th, but apparently those notes were for the new Shield TV refresh that was unveiled at CES 2017. Now Nvidia has finally rolled out the red carpet and it’s time for the original Shield TV to get its Nougat update.

There are a lot of new features being brought in with this update to bring the old version of the Shield TV to feature parity with the newly announced version. An Amazon Video app is included, Nest, Nvidia Games, an upgraded GeForce Now experience, and GameStream 4K HDR.

Along with this is the Nougat update, which includes new features like the ability to double tap the home button to open the recent apps menu, a brand new settings menu, and picture-in-picture support so you can keep watching what you’re doing while looking for new content.

New Apps

Amazon Video

Nest

NFL

Twitter

Comedy Central

Vimeo

Viki

Android 7.0 Nougat upgrade

Recent apps page: Double-press the home button to quickly access recent apps.

Picture-in-picture support: Try it out today in supported apps like Live Channels.

New settings menu: Enjoy quicker navigation with the new right-side vertical settings menus.

Other Enhancements