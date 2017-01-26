Jan 26th, 2017

The original NVIDIA Shield TV was supposed to receive its Android Nougat update on January 15th, but apparently those notes were for the new Shield TV refresh that was unveiled at CES 2017. Now Nvidia has finally rolled out the red carpet and it’s time for the original Shield TV to get its Nougat update.

There are a lot of new features being brought in with this update to bring the old version of the Shield TV to feature parity with the newly announced version. An Amazon Video app is included, Nest, Nvidia Games, an upgraded GeForce Now experience, and GameStream 4K HDR.

Along with this is the Nougat update, which includes new features like the ability to double tap the home button to open the recent apps menu, a brand new settings menu, and picture-in-picture support so you can keep watching what you’re doing while looking for new content.

New Apps

  • Amazon Video
  • Nest
  • NFL
  • Twitter
  • Comedy Central
  • Vimeo
  • Viki

Android 7.0 Nougat upgrade

  • Recent apps page: Double-press the home button to quickly access recent apps.
  • Picture-in-picture support: Try it out today in supported apps like Live Channels.
  • New settings menu: Enjoy quicker navigation with the new right-side vertical settings menus.

Other Enhancements

  • Added Pause/Play button functionality on the SHIELD remote by double-tapping on the volume slider.
  • Added ability to write to attached USB or SD card storage.
  • Enabled cast for HBO GO.
  • Added 4.1, 6.1, and 8.1 speaker configurations for Plex.
local_offer    Android Nougat   NVIDIA   Nvidia Shield TV  

stars Further Reading

Nougat for the Axon 7 has been delayed

Motorola seeds the Nougat beta for the Moto Z Play

Sony halts Xperia Z5 Nougat update

No Man's Sky on NVIDIA Shield

Nexus 6P + 5X Bluetooth issues fixed

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 Edge owners reporting pink lines in display
closePink lines showing up on some Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge displays

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners are reporting pink lines appearing in their displays. There’s no official response from Samsung about the issue yet, either.

2

more_vertThe Timewave Moto Mod looks to add more functionality
closeThis upcoming Moto Mod looks to add shortcuts to your device

A new Moto Mod looks to add more functionality to your Moto Z device with action shortcuts, as well as a touchpad surface that will interact with your smartphone.

3

more_vertT-Mobile's new ONE plans are now live
closeT-Mobile ONE is now available for everyone

The new T-Mobile ONE plan is now available for everyone and ensures that you will no longer pay any extra taxes or fees once your bill is due.

4

more_vertTricks Android Users Should Know
close8 cool tricks every Android phone user should know

Android is great for power users because there are so many things you can do. But if you’re a novice, there are a lot of features you might not know about.

5

more_vertNext Pixel devices will likely feature waterproofing
closeRumor suggests the next Pixel phone will “definitely” be waterproof

A new rumor suggests Google wanted to waterproof the Pixel devices, but favored a better camera over it. Next generation of Pixel devices will “definitely” feature waterproofing, says source.

6

more_vertHere's everything that was removed in the Google Voice update
closeHere’s everything that was removed in the Google Voice update

Despite updating Google Voice for the first time in years, which brought a redesign and added new features, Google also removed different features which can only be accessed on the web.

7

more_vertTrump gives up his Android phone
closeDonald Trump uses an Android phone, and it isn’t secure enough for his presidency

As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America, he’s surely having to make many adjustments for his new life. One of those adjustments, apparently, is having to give up his personal smartphone.

8

more_vertHere's the LG G6
closeNew case renders show off what the LG G6 will offer

New renders provided by Ghostek show off the LG G6 and some of the new design features that will be included once the device is launched at MWC 2017.

9

more_vertThe specs for the Xiaomi Mi 6 lineup have been leaked
closeXiaomi’s Mi 6 lineup has been revealed ahead of MWC 2017

A new leak has shared the details for the Xiaomi Mi 6 lineup. There will be three different variants with the mid-range and flagship devices featuring the Snapdragon 835 processor.

10

more_vertNew details emerge surrounding the Galaxy S8
closeNew details emerge surrounding the Galaxy S8

According to new sources at The Guardian, a slew of new details regarding the Galaxy S8 lineup have emerged, including some features that were present on the Galaxy Note 7.