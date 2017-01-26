Just a couple of days after announcing his departure as Xiaomi VP, Hugo Barra is making his next move. Barra confirmed that he will be joining Facebook to lead virtual reality and the Oculus team. Mark Zuckerberg and Barra met about the position in virtual reality, as seen in the photo above. How fitting.

Barra was once the VP of product management for Android at Google. He worked at Xiaomi for over three years and helped them grow. Barra cited health reasons when he announced his departure a few days ago. It will be interesting to see what Barra can bring to Oculus. At the very least, he is a charismatic presenter. Much more so than Zuckerberg.