Cricket Wireless is a great AT&T-owned MVNO that’s about to get a little bit more competitive. Their traditional plans start a 1GB and go up to 10GB all for a reasonably low cost each month, so long as you’re okay with being throttled to just 8Mbps. Now Cricket is boosting those plans to keep customers happy.

First up the $40/month plan has been boosted from 2.5GB to 3GB, while the $60/month plan has been boosted from 10GB to 12GB. Cricket previously ran a promotion that allowed customers on its $50/month plan to boost their data from 5GB to 8GB, but now the company is making that change permanent.

Alongside these new increased data limits for their plans, Cricket is also offering a discount on several phones. A handful of them are available for free if you choose to port your number into Cricket. Of course, you can always choose to bring your own device should none of these budget devices meet your needs.

Cricket Wireless Deals