It’s been a few months since we’ve seen a new Dead Zebra collectible, but that has changed as of today. The latest collectible from Andrew Bell and Dead Zebra celebrates the Chinese New Year, as it is the Year of the Rooster.

This new Android Mini is quite different than other available options as it is completely reflective, and features wing style arms. The box which contains the Golden Rooster collectible also includes Gold Foil, which completes the ensemble.

The Golden Rooster Android Mini is available for just $10, and you can add a display case for just an extra $3. Unfortunately, if you’re looking to buy these for friends and family, you’ll only be limited to 2 per household of this limited edition collectible.

Let us know if you decide to pick one of these up and show off your collection in the comments below.