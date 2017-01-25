During Samsung’s most recent earnings call, the company stated that it plans to “collaborate as well as compete” with Google when it comes to expanding the growing artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Lee Kyeong-tae confirmed Samsung will work with Google to maintain their relationship while the AI market is blossoming. There was some speculation that Google would prevent Samsung from including its own AI solution in its Android phones due to its own Google Assistant taking precedent.

Samsung says it has sights set on other markets for artificial intelligence too, not just the mobile market. The company plans on incorporating Bixby into its TVs and tablets, while “offering its solutions to outside companies and third-party firms.” That means it’s possible we’ll begin to see third-party electronics that feature Bixby, as we’ve seen with Amazon’s Alexa.