Although Samsung won’t be unveiling the Galaxy S8 lineup at MWC 2017, we are still expecting the company to show off some new products at the event. One of these products may be the new Galaxy Tab S3. We’ve already seen a rumor that the new tablet would be launched in Q1 2017, and now we know what the device will include.

Thanks to a listing on GFXBench, the spec sheet for the Galaxy Tab S3 has been revealed. The tablet will feature a 9.6-inch display (2048 x 1536), 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

Despite earlier rumors that the Tab S3 would be powered by an Exynos processor, these results show the tablet using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor. It’s possible that this may just be one variant of the tablet, as Samsung is known for using different processors depending upon which markets its devices are released in.

Also gracing the Tab S3 will be a 12MP rear-facing camera, capable of shooting video in 1080p. The front camera will come in at 5MP, and is also capable of shooting HD video. Finally, the tablet will include Android 7.0 Nougat, along with the new “Samsung Experience” interface.

It’s likely that we’ll see the Galaxy Tab S3 unveiled at MWC 2017, along with some mid-range options that Samsung has been working on.

[GFXBench]