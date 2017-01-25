Jan 25th, 2017

Although Samsung won’t be unveiling the Galaxy S8 lineup at MWC 2017, we are still expecting the company to show off some new products at the event. One of these products may be the new Galaxy Tab S3. We’ve already seen a rumor that the new tablet would be launched in Q1 2017, and now we know what the device will include.

Thanks to a listing on GFXBench, the spec sheet for the Galaxy Tab S3 has been revealed. The tablet will feature a 9.6-inch display (2048 x 1536), 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

Despite earlier rumors that the Tab S3 would be powered by an Exynos processor, these results show the tablet using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor. It’s possible that this may just be one variant of the tablet, as Samsung is known for using different processors depending upon which markets its devices are released in.

Also gracing the Tab S3 will be a 12MP rear-facing camera, capable of shooting video in 1080p. The front camera will come in at 5MP, and is also capable of shooting HD video. Finally, the tablet will include Android 7.0 Nougat, along with the new “Samsung Experience” interface.

It’s likely that we’ll see the Galaxy Tab S3 unveiled at MWC 2017, along with some mid-range options that Samsung has been working on.

[GFXBench]
local_offer    Samsung   Samsung Galaxy Tab S3  

stars Further Reading

Samsung will "collaborate and compete" with Google on AI

New details emerge surrounding the Galaxy S8

The Galaxy S8 will be unveiled on March 29th

Galaxy S7 Edge owners reporting pink lines in display

Samsung confirms the Galaxy Note 8

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 Edge owners reporting pink lines in display
closePink lines showing up on some Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge displays

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners are reporting pink lines appearing in their displays. There’s no official response from Samsung about the issue yet, either.

2

more_vertThe Timewave Moto Mod looks to add more functionality
closeThis upcoming Moto Mod looks to add shortcuts to your device

A new Moto Mod looks to add more functionality to your Moto Z device with action shortcuts, as well as a touchpad surface that will interact with your smartphone.

3

more_vertT-Mobile's new ONE plans are now live
closeT-Mobile ONE is now available for everyone

The new T-Mobile ONE plan is now available for everyone and ensures that you will no longer pay any extra taxes or fees once your bill is due.

4

more_vertTricks Android Users Should Know
close8 cool tricks every Android phone user should know

Android is great for power users because there are so many things you can do. But if you’re a novice, there are a lot of features you might not know about.

5

more_vertTrump gives up his Android phone
closeDonald Trump uses an Android phone, and it isn’t secure enough for his presidency

As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America, he’s surely having to make many adjustments for his new life. One of those adjustments, apparently, is having to give up his personal smartphone.

6

more_vertHere's everything that was removed in the Google Voice update
closeHere’s everything that was removed in the Google Voice update

Despite updating Google Voice for the first time in years, which brought a redesign and added new features, Google also removed different features which can only be accessed on the web.

7

more_vertLeak shows off display panel for the Galaxy S8
closeThis may be the first actual look at Samsung’s display panels for the Galaxy S8

A new leak claims to show off the front display panels for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus.

8

more_vertHere's the LG G6
closeNew case renders show off what the LG G6 will offer

New renders provided by Ghostek show off the LG G6 and some of the new design features that will be included once the device is launched at MWC 2017.

9

more_vertNexus 6P + 5X Bluetooth issues fixed
closeGoogle has fixed Android 7.1.1’s in-car Bluetooth issue on the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X

If you’ve been running Android 7.1.1 on your Nexus 6P or 5X and having problems with Bluetooth on your phone when trying to pair it to your car, you’ll be glad to learn that problem has been fixed.

10

more_vertThe specs for the Xiaomi Mi 6 lineup have been leaked
closeXiaomi’s Mi 6 lineup has been revealed ahead of MWC 2017

A new leak has shared the details for the Xiaomi Mi 6 lineup. There will be three different variants with the mid-range and flagship devices featuring the Snapdragon 835 processor.