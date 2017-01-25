Jan 25th, 2017

The current library of Daydream VR applications has been fairly limited due to Google being selective about what developers can publish apps. However, things are about to change as the company has seemingly opened up the ability to publish Daydream VR apps to everyone.

Google has started sending emails to those who are already in the Daydream Access Program. The email reads as follows:

Potential Daydream Access Program Partners,
Good news. We have opened up the DAP to allow all developers to go through the process of self publishing their own apps/games on to the Daydream platform via Play. We posted publicly available materials on the Google VR Developers website that include instructions on how to ensure your app is approved and listed on to the store. In addition to the technical checklist of requirements – apps will need to:

Maintain high performance to provide a comfortable experience, and
Use the Daydream controller for user interaction

We are very excited about opening the ecosystem up to allow for all sorts of differentiated and amazing content.
Regards,

The Daydream Team

This move isn’t surprising as the lineup of compatible devices has slowly been getting larger. Other than the Pixel and Pixel XL, the current Daydream-ready devices include the Moto Z lineup, as well as the ZTE Axon 7. However, the ASUS ZenFone AR, Huawei Mate 9, and Huawei Mate 9 Pro will be joining the fray soon.

