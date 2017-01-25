The Samsung Galaxy S8 is all the rage in the Android world these days. Every day brings in new leaks and rumors. Today, the good folks at MobileFun got their hands on a couple of cases that are supposedly for the Galaxy S8. It’s not unusual for retailers to get cases before a phone has been officially announced, but these cases aren’t always 100% accurate. So take all of this with a grain of salt.

In the video, they have two cases. One for the regular Galaxy S8 and one for the larger “Plus” model. He shows how previous Samsung phones fit in the cases and where the port cut-outs misalign. One port is especially interesting. A large cut-out at the bottom corner looks like it would be for an S Pen, but the S Pen has been reserved for Note phones up until this point. Would Samsung put the S Pen in the regular Galaxy S to make up for the Note debacle?

As we said up top, these case leaks have been wrong before. MobileFun claims that the maker of these cases is one of their trustworthy partners. That doesn’t mean you should take the leak as 100% true. We’ll learn a lot more about the Galaxy S8 in the coming months.