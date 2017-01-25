Huawei is looking to gain on Apple and Samsung as the company continues to release new smartphones in various markets. A couple of weeks ago, the company announced the new Huawei P8 Lite (2017) which features a design similar to that of the Honor 8 , and now the device has been officially launched in the UK.

The new P8 Lite also features a respectable set of specs as it is nestled in the low to mid-range market. The good thing is that Huawei improved upon the specs when compared to the original P8 Lite which was released back in 2015.

Huawei P8 Lite (2017) Specs

Display: 5.2-inch FHD IPS (1920 x 1080)

Processor: Kirin 655

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 16GB Expandable

Front Camera: 8MP

Rear Camera: 16MP

Battery: 3,000mAh Non-removable

Android 7.0 Nougat

The Huawei P8 Lite (2017) will first be available from Vodafone on February 1st for £185 or on contract for £16 per month. When the device goes on sale, it will only be available in stores or over the phone before being made available online.

