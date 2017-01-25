Huawei is looking to gain on Apple and Samsung as the company continues to release new smartphones in various markets. A couple of weeks ago, the company announced the new Huawei P8 Lite (2017) which features a design similar to that of the Honor 8, and now the device has been officially launched in the UK.
The new P8 Lite also features a respectable set of specs as it is nestled in the low to mid-range market. The good thing is that Huawei improved upon the specs when compared to the original P8 Lite which was released back in 2015.
Huawei P8 Lite (2017) Specs
- Display: 5.2-inch FHD IPS (1920 x 1080)
- Processor: Kirin 655
- RAM: 3GB
- Storage: 16GB Expandable
- Front Camera: 8MP
- Rear Camera: 16MP
- Battery: 3,000mAh Non-removable
- Android 7.0 Nougat
The Huawei P8 Lite (2017) will first be available from Vodafone on February 1st for £185 or on contract for £16 per month. When the device goes on sale, it will only be available in stores or over the phone before being made available online.
