Late yesterday, Google tweeted out a new mini-game for developers which would reveal the location and dates for Google I/O 2017. After the clues were gathered, the puzzle revealed the date and location for the next big developer conference.

Starting on May 17th and lasting until May 19th, Google I/O will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. This the same location that housed last year’s event where we learned about Android Nougat, Google Home, Daydream VR, and so much more.

Previous rumors suggested that Google would be returning to Moscone for I/O 2017, but it’s obvious that Google likes the big space that Shoreline provides. The company has yet to open up registration for the event, but we’ll be sure to let you know once the floodgates are opened.

[Android Police]