Earlier this week, I asked for questions from readers on our social media accounts. I got way more questions than I anticipated, which is a very good problem. You asked about everything from Android O nicknames to what I had for dinner last night. I compiled 15 of the best questions and answered them in the video above. Most of the questions are Android-related, but I through in a few random/silly ones as well.
Here are a few of the questions featured in the video:
- Why do people want to see bezels disappear?
- Can’t the LG G6 be release later when the Snapdragon 835 is available?
- Will Android ever find a solution to iMessage?
- What is the meaning of “Phandroid”?
- and many more!
Let us know if this is something you’d like to see more often! Feel free to leave questions for the next time we do this.