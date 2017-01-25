Jan 25th, 2017

Earlier this week, I asked for questions from readers on our social media accounts. I got way more questions than I anticipated, which is a very good problem. You asked about everything from Android O nicknames to what I had for dinner last night. I compiled 15 of the best questions and answered them in the video above. Most of the questions are Android-related, but I through in a few random/silly ones as well.

Here are a few of the questions featured in the video:

  • Why do people want to see bezels disappear?
  • Can’t the LG G6 be release later when the Snapdragon 835 is available?
  • Will Android ever find a solution to iMessage?
  • What is the meaning of “Phandroid”?
  • and many more!

Let us know if this is something you’d like to see more often! Feel free to leave questions for the next time we do this.
