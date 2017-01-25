Earlier this week, I asked for questions from readers on our social media accounts. I got way more questions than I anticipated, which is a very good problem. You asked about everything from Android O nicknames to what I had for dinner last night. I compiled 15 of the best questions and answered them in the video above. Most of the questions are Android-related, but I through in a few random/silly ones as well.

Here are a few of the questions featured in the video:

Why do people want to see bezels disappear?

Can’t the LG G6 be release later when the Snapdragon 835 is available?

Will Android ever find a solution to iMessage?

What is the meaning of “Phandroid”?

and many more!

Let us know if this is something you’d like to see more often! Feel free to leave questions for the next time we do this.