Google Fit is supposed to be a great way to get an aggregate of all your fitness information from several partner apps like Lifesum, MyFitnessPal, Strava, and more, but now it looks like Google Fit is about to get a lot more robust with its own information. Android Police has performed an APK Teardown of the latest update to Google Fit and they’ve noticed several changes.

First up is the addition of hip size and waist size to measurements you can add inside the app. Height and weight have been there since the beginning, but now Google Fit will use the additional information to provide more accurate estimates when you use the app.

Aside from the new measurements, the app also contains several new references to detailed information about your body that can be measured by sensors. These new fields include:

Body fat percentage

Body temperature

Basal body temperature

Basal metabolic rate

Blood glucose

Blood pressure

Blood oxygen saturation

Another interesting new aspect of the app is that Google seems to be focusing on women’s health too, which is something Apple was criticized for with the release of the Apple Watch. The new Fit .apk includes references to things like cervical mucus, cervical position, ovulation test results, floor changes, menstruation, and vaginal spotting. This means it’s likely that women won’t have to use a third party solution like Clue to manage their reproductive health once Google Fit 2.0 goes live.