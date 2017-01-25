Since Samsung isn’t releasing the Galaxy S8 until this Spring, you might be in the market for a new phone. If so, you’ll want to head over to Best Buy and check out their latest deal for the Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge.

When purchasing either the device on Sprint, AT&T, or Verizon, customers will receive a free 32-inch TV. However, it’s not just any ordinary TV, as it is one of Samsung’s Smart HDTV’s. This would be an awesome addition to anyone’s home, even if you just use the TV as an external monitor.

It’s not stated how long this deal will last, so you’ll want to hit the button below and head over to Best Buy ASAP. Let us know if you think the Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge are still viable options, or if you’re holding out for the Galaxy S8.