If you’re in the market for a new budget device, then you’ll want to check out the Blu Vivo XL2. The device was just launched today with an MSRP of $149.99, but for a limited time, you can save $50 and get the XL2 for just $99.99.

As for what the XL2 entails, you’ll be presented with a 5.5-inch 720p display, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. Powering the device is the MediaTek MT6737T processor, along with the Mali-T720 GPU.

In regards to the cameras, the rear-facing shooter comes in at 13MP, while being able to record 1080p HD video. As for selfies, the front-facing camera comes in at 8MP.

Questionably, Blu has decided to released the XL2 with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, with a subtle software overlay. Finally, the XL2 includes a 3,150mAh battery, while being charged via microUSB.

Blu XL2 Specs

Display: 5.5-inch 720 x 1280, 267 ppi

5.5-inch 720 x 1280, 267 ppi Processor: MediaTek MT6737T, 1.4 GHz Quad-Core with MALI-T720 graphics GPU

MediaTek MT6737T, 1.4 GHz Quad-Core with MALI-T720 graphics GPU OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Android 6.0 Marshmallow Camera: Rear: 13.0 megapixel, PDAF with LED Flash, (1.12mm Pixel size, 1/3 inch sensor, 2.2mm aperture), HD 1080p@30fps video recording Front: 8.0 megapixel, 85° Wide Angle

Connectivity: Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.0, Hotspot, Infrared

Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.0, Hotspot, Infrared Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB Internal Memory, expandable up to 64GB

3GB RAM, 32GB Internal Memory, expandable up to 64GB Dimensions: 154 x 76.6 x 9.2 mm

154 x 76.6 x 9.2 mm Battery: 3,150mAh

3,150mAh Available Colors: Midnight Blue and Liquid Gold

It’s obvious that this device isn’t meant to line up with the big boys, but may be a great option for someone’s first smartphone. As for the promotion, you’ll be able to save $50 on the device between now and 5PM EST. After the promotion is concluded, the price will go back up to $150.