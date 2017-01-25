Jan 25th, 2017

If you’re in the market for a new budget device, then you’ll want to check out the Blu Vivo XL2. The device was just launched today with an MSRP of $149.99, but for a limited time, you can save $50 and get the XL2 for just $99.99.

As for what the XL2 entails, you’ll be presented with a 5.5-inch 720p display, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. Powering the device is the MediaTek MT6737T processor, along with the Mali-T720 GPU.

In regards to the cameras, the rear-facing shooter comes in at 13MP, while being able to record 1080p HD video. As for selfies, the front-facing camera comes in at 8MP.

Questionably, Blu has decided to released the XL2 with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, with a subtle software overlay. Finally, the XL2 includes a 3,150mAh battery, while being charged via microUSB.

Blu XL2 Specs

  • Display: 5.5-inch 720 x 1280, 267 ppi
  • Processor: MediaTek MT6737T, 1.4 GHz Quad-Core with MALI-T720 graphics GPU
  • OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • Camera: 
    • Rear: 13.0 megapixel, PDAF with LED Flash, (1.12mm Pixel size, 1/3 inch sensor, 2.2mm aperture), HD 1080p@30fps video recording
    • Front: 8.0 megapixel, 85° Wide Angle
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.0, Hotspot, Infrared
  • Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB Internal Memory, expandable up to 64GB
  • Dimensions: 154 x 76.6 x 9.2 mm
  • Battery: 3,150mAh
  • Available Colors: Midnight Blue and Liquid Gold

It’s obvious that this device isn’t meant to line up with the big boys, but may be a great option for someone’s first smartphone. As for the promotion, you’ll be able to save $50 on the device between now and 5PM EST. After the promotion is concluded, the price will go back up to $150.

local_offer    BLU  Blu XL2  

