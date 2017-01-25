Owners of the Moto Z Play can start getting excited as the company has started rolling out the Android Nougat beta. However, it seems that this is only for a few users that are enrolled in the Motorola Feedback Network.

The Moto Z Droid lineup originally received the update to Nougat back in November, however, the unlocked variant has yet to receive the update. Luckily, Motorola confirmed Nougat would be coming to the unlocked Moto Z lineup in February and it seems that the Moto Z Play is next up.

Back in March we learned that the Z Play would receive Nougat on March 4th, so it’s not surprising that some users are beginning to see the beta come to their devices. If you are one of the lucky few, let us know in the comments below and let us know how well the Nougat update is running on your devices.

[Android Police]