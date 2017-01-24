Vertu has a long and storied history of releasing ridiculously expensive luxury Android devices and this year it appears that tradition won’t be broken. The Vertu Constellation handset will receive a refresh this year with new features in mind, including support for dual SIM cards and access to iPass, the largest WiFi network in the world.

As always, this refreshed Constellation is handmade in England with anodized aluminum and leather that’s been sourced from a specialist tannery in Italy. An inlaid ruby on the side of the phone allows the user to access Vertu’s 24-hour Concierge service for easy booking of events.

Vertu Constellation Specs

5.5″ QHD AMOLED display with 538 PPI (2,560 x 1,440)

Qualcom Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

128GB of storage with microSD support

3,220mAh battery

USB-C charger

12-megapixel rear camera

Customized version of Android 6.0 Marshmallow

The only weird thing about this announcement is Vertu hasn’t debuted a price for its new luxury phone, which typically costs $10,000 or more. It’s likely that the newest Vertu Constellation will be no different from its predecessors in terms of cost, but it’s nice to see them catching up with semi-modern specs on the internals of these supposed luxury devices.