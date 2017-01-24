The impending release of the Samsung Galaxy S8 has been a hot topic of debate recently. On Sunday, Samsung confirmed the device would not be launched at Mobile World Congress, bucking the trend that Samsung has been following over the last few years.

MULTIPLE CITY event " USA – EU " record breaking marketing campaign , et voila' ;) https://t.co/492jEyVvDu 3/29 #samsung #galaxyS8 FIX IT 💯 — Ricciolo (@Ricciolo1) January 23, 2017

We have seen a few rumors here and there suggesting that the device could be released in April, but a new rumor suggests we’ll see the device on March 29th. According to @Ricciolo1, Samsung is planning a huge marketing campaign along with 2 different events which will provide the announcement of the Galaxy S8.

It’s not surprising that Samsung is looking to ramp up its marketing for the next flagship, but it will be interesting to see how a multi-city announcement would work. It’s likely that New York will be the center of the US announcement, but we can’t speculate on which European city would be chosen.