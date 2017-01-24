Jan 24th, 2017

If you’re an owner of the OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T and have been participating in the OxygenOS Open Beta, then we’ve got some bad news for you. The company has announced that it will be pausing the release of any updates for the devices for one month as the company celebrates the Chinese New Year.

With Lunar New Year drawing close, we’d like to wish you all a great year ahead. In light of this festive season, we will be pausing the Open Beta releases for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T for a month. We’re looking forward to picking back up where we left off – working closely with the community to keep trying new things and develop the best OS around – after this break. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

The Android Nougat update was rolled out to owners of both devices on the last day of 2016. Subsequently, there were some bugs that made their way through to the final builds, including one that made it difficult to install apps from the Play Store. Now that those issues have seemingly been fixed, OnePlus is ready to take a bit of a break.

Once the Chinese New Year is finished, OnePlus will be getting back to the grindstone to work with everyone to bring new updates to its best devices.

