We’ve seen a lot of rumors regarding the Galaxy S8 lineup which may be unveiled at the end of March, but thanks to sources speaking with The Guardian, we now know a little bit more. Despite Samsung attempting to keep leaks to a minimum, more and more information is being revealed by the day.

Starting with the display, the Galaxy S8 will come in two different variants, codenamed Dream and Dream 2, with screen sizes ranging between 5-inches to 6-inches. The sources are claiming the device will feature an “infinity display” which essentially means we’ll be seeing a bezel-less design. Both devices will feature a dual-edged display, similar to what was present on the Galaxy S7 Edge, which may spell the end of the Edge lineup.

Despite many reports and renders suggesting that Samsung would be including an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, these new reports claim that the scanner will be moved to the rear of the device. This is due to the fact that “there was’t even room to put a logo or brand name on the front”.

Earlier today, a report made its round which suggested that the LG G6 would not include the new Snapdragon 835 processor. This is due to Samsung snatching up most of Qualcomm’s supplies of the processor for the new Galaxy lineup.

Although there was no mention of the amount of RAM in the device, the Galaxy S8 will include 64GB of expandable storage. The microSD card slot will support up to 256GB, making it easier to keep all of your content on your devices.

Many Samsung fans will be happy to know that the 3.5mm headphone jack will remain on the Galaxy S8 lineup, despite other OEMs removing the port. The Dream and Dream 2 will also feature USB Type-C, which is an expected move considering the inclusion of the new charging port on the Galaxy Note 7.

Speaking of the Note 7, another prominent feature of the now-defunct device will make its way to the Galaxy S8. The iris scanner which added an extra layer of security on the Note 7 will come to the new Samsung flagships. This iris scanner will not only allow you to unlock your device, but will also allow users to “authenticate purchases” using Samsung Pay.

As for the rear camera, the source explained to The Guardian that Samsung will be using a “duo- Pixel ” camera which is similar to what’s available on the Samsung Galaxy S7 . The new camera will feature improvements for low-light performance, along with the ability to recognize objects, similar to what Google Goggles is capable of.

The Galaxy S8 lineup will also launch with at least 2 new accessories. We will see a new Gear VR headset, along with a new Gear 360 camera. It’s unlikely that we’ll see much difference between this new headset when compared to the version that was released alongside the Note 7.

In addition to the new Gear VR and Gear 360, the sources claim that Samsung will be releasing a new dock for the Galaxy S8. However, this won’t just be any ordinary dock, as it will reportedly turn your device into an “Android desktop computer”.

This will allow for users to connect monitors, keyboards, and other peripherals to the dock. If Samsung pulls this off without many hiccups, this could be the biggest feature coming to the next Galaxy flagship, other than the overall redesign.

The sources confirmed the announcement time frame of late March, and stated that the devices would go on sale “around April 21”. This lines up with many rumors that we’ve been hearing, along with Samsung’s statement that the Galaxy S8 would not be making an appearance at MWC 2017.

Samsung is definitely committed to turning the tide after the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, and if these rumors come true, the Galaxy S8 could shock the world. Let us know what you think about these latest claims and whether the Galaxy S8 is likely to be your next smartphone.

