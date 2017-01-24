Jan 24th, 2017

The Huawei Watch is one of the more stylish options available for Android Wear enthusiasts and it appears as though the company is working on a successor to that device that will deviate a bit from what we saw last year, according to new rumors.

If these rumors prove to be true, this will be the second generation of the Huawei Watch and it’ll feature a “sportier” look than the original device. The most interesting part of this rumor is that Huawei will include cellular connectivity on the latest version of its device. A built-in SIM card will enable data connection and phone calls when out of range of a paired smartphone.

The rumor suggests that Huawei plans on unveiling the newest Huawei Watch at this year’s Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona at the end of February, but it also suggests that the launch date isn’t confirmed and Huawei could opt not to showcase the new device at all.

Are you eager to see what Huawei does with its next generation of Android Wear 2.0 devices?
