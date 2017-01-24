While it may seem a bit early to start prepping for Google I/O, a new tweet from the Android Developers Twitter account has led to some speculation that Google is launching an AR game with hints about what to expect at the upcoming Google I/O event that takes place usually in May, but sometimes as late as June.

Around the world, from here to there, to the most clever minds, the secret will share. #googledevs #savethedate https://t.co/YKJiAp3r3r pic.twitter.com/lhGDyvYvOW — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) January 24, 2017

This cryptic puzzle is the first that has appeared in relation to Google’s Save the Date site, which further teases the five puzzles that are available. Upon clicking the Go! button on that website, you’ll be taken to a GitHub repository named ‘trailhead’ with the following readme.

5 puzzles. Each gets more difficult. 5 clues. Take notes. Each puzzle is gone after it’s solved. 5 places. Think numbers. Enter all answers at savethedate.foo. You must know where you’ve been to get where you’re going.

Right now it’s unknown what the reward for solving the puzzles actually is, but there’s some speculation that it’s a change at tickets to Google I/O this year.