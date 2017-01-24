Jan 24th, 2017

While it may seem a bit early to start prepping for Google I/O, a new tweet from the Android Developers Twitter account has led to some speculation that Google is launching an AR game with hints about what to expect at the upcoming Google I/O event that takes place usually in May, but sometimes as late as June.

This cryptic puzzle is the first that has appeared in relation to Google’s Save the Date site, which further teases the five puzzles that are available. Upon clicking the Go! button on that website, you’ll be taken to a GitHub repository named ‘trailhead’ with the following readme.

5 puzzles. Each gets more difficult.

5 clues. Take notes. Each puzzle is gone after it’s solved.

5 places. Think numbers.

Enter all answers at savethedate.foo.

You must know where you’ve been to get where you’re going.

Right now it’s unknown what the reward for solving the puzzles actually is, but there’s some speculation that it’s a change at tickets to Google I/O this year.

local_offer    Android Developers   Google   Google I/O 2017  

stars Further Reading

Google Assistant now plays nice with Honeywell and Belkin Wemo devices

Chrome OS isn't just for laptops, according to Google

Here's everything that was removed in the Google Voice update

LG's Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches leaked

Google Voice has been updated with a brand new look

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 Edge owners reporting pink lines in display
closePink lines showing up on some Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge displays

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners are reporting pink lines appearing in their displays. There’s no official response from Samsung about the issue yet, either.

2

more_vertThe Timewave Moto Mod looks to add more functionality
closeThis upcoming Moto Mod looks to add shortcuts to your device

A new Moto Mod looks to add more functionality to your Moto Z device with action shortcuts, as well as a touchpad surface that will interact with your smartphone.

3

more_vertT-Mobile's new ONE plans are now live
closeT-Mobile ONE is now available for everyone

The new T-Mobile ONE plan is now available for everyone and ensures that you will no longer pay any extra taxes or fees once your bill is due.

4

more_vertTricks Android Users Should Know
close8 cool tricks every Android phone user should know

Android is great for power users because there are so many things you can do. But if you’re a novice, there are a lot of features you might not know about.

5

more_vertVerizon launches 5GB plan
closeVerizon launches $55 plan with 5GB of data

Verizon has a new individual plan to offer folks who don’t need to gorge on data. Aptly named $55 for 5GB, the plan is as you’d assume: it offers a 5GB bucket of data, plus all the Unlimited Talk and Text you can handle.

6

more_vertTrump gives up his Android phone
closeDonald Trump uses an Android phone, and it isn’t secure enough for his presidency

As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America, he’s surely having to make many adjustments for his new life. One of those adjustments, apparently, is having to give up his personal smartphone.

7

more_vertLeak shows off display panel for the Galaxy S8
closeThis may be the first actual look at Samsung’s display panels for the Galaxy S8

A new leak claims to show off the front display panels for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus.

8

more_vertHere's the LG G6
closeNew case renders show off what the LG G6 will offer

New renders provided by Ghostek show off the LG G6 and some of the new design features that will be included once the device is launched at MWC 2017.

9

more_vertNexus 6P + 5X Bluetooth issues fixed
closeGoogle has fixed Android 7.1.1’s in-car Bluetooth issue on the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X

If you’ve been running Android 7.1.1 on your Nexus 6P or 5X and having problems with Bluetooth on your phone when trying to pair it to your car, you’ll be glad to learn that problem has been fixed.

10

more_vertThe specs for the Xiaomi Mi 6 lineup have been leaked
closeXiaomi’s Mi 6 lineup has been revealed ahead of MWC 2017

A new leak has shared the details for the Xiaomi Mi 6 lineup. There will be three different variants with the mid-range and flagship devices featuring the Snapdragon 835 processor.