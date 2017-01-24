Amazon’s Alexa has a head start when it comes to the number of smart devices it’s compatible with, but Google is slowly working toward closing that gap. Today the company announced that Belkin Wemo and Honeywell can be added to Nest, Philips Hue and Samsung SmartThings in the list of devices supported.

Honeywell thermostat support works similarly to Nest, so you can manage your home’s thermostat no matter where you are. Belkin Wemo is a unique line of products that turn everyday household items like lamps into smart devices you can control with just a touch of a button on your phone. Now, you’ll be able to control these devices with your voice using Google Assistant.

If you have a Honeywell thermostat or a Belkin Wemo device that you’d like to use with Google Home or Google Assistant on your Pixel devices, you’ll need to fire up the Google Home app to add these new devices.