The Discover Mobile app has been updated with a lot of great new features. One of those is fingerprint support for those who don’t like typing in long passwords all the time.

And if you do somehow happen to enjoy that tedious task, it’s now easier to keep that password update as you can now edit your password within the app. Here are other changes coming as part of version 8.1:

Use Fingerprint to log in quicker, easier and more securely on compatible Android devices

Edit your account password within the app

Access and download TAX documents within the app

Enjoy an updated Bill Pay experience with streamlined design and layout enhancements

Choose and personalize which account Alerts you’d like to receive within the app

Transfer Money with improved functionality

As always, the path to these goods is just a couple of clicks away at the Google Store. Get updated and enjoy!