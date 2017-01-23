It’s no secret that Google is trying to catch up to Amazon in terms of expanding the reach of its Assistant. Currently, the full-featured Google Assistant is only available on a handful of devices, including the Pixel , Pixel XL , 2017 NVIDIA Shield TV, and Google Home. However, if a new report is to be believed, the LG G6 may be the first non-Google smartphone to feature Google Assistant.

The new report claims that due to a new partnership with Google and LG may provide LG G6 owners with Assistant. This comes on the heels of rumors suggesting that the first Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches will be manufactured by LG, while being unveiled sometime before MWC 2017.

The LG G6 is expected to be unveiled on February 26th, which is when LG will be holding its press conference at MWC 2017. Thanks to case renders and other rumors, the G6 is expected to feature a design similar to that of the LG V20 . The device is also expected to include a new 5.7-inch 18:9 QHD display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a new “heat pipe” to ensure the device won’t overheat.

With Amazon partnering with Huawei to bring Alexa to the Mate 9, bringing Google Assistant to the LG G6 is a step in the right direction for Google.

[Business Korea]