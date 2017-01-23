Earlier today, Sprint announced a new partnership with Tidal Music which will give Sprint a 33% stake in the music company. The carrier also confirmed that there would be exclusive content made available for subscribers, but fell short on sharing any specifics.

The innovative TIDAL platform, combined with Sprint’s award-winning reliable network and best value for unlimited data, talk and text, will deliver a first-of-its-kind experience for music fans.

Sprint won’t take any part in actually running the company, while leaving Jay-Z and other owners in charge. However, Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure will join Tidal’s Board of Directors.

It will be interesting to see what kinds of exclusives will be introduced to Sprint subscribers in the future, but it’s likely to be something along the lines of T-Mobile’s Music Freedom services. If you’re already a subscriber of Tidal but not with Sprint, you’ll have to hope there isn’t some type of tomfoolery such as missing out on exclusive content.

