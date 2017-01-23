Over the past few weeks, we’ve been hearing a lot of rumors about Samsung’s newest AI assistant Bixby. Last week a rumor surfaced that suggests Bixby will be able to communicate with the front and rear-facing cameras on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Using this, users will be able to perform visual searches that work very similarly to Google Googles.

Another rumor also suggested there would be a dedicated button for Bixby, with lends some credibility to all these new rumors surrounding Bixby’s features.

Now it looks like Samsung has filed a trademark for this feature called “Bixby Vision” in Europe. There’s very few details on how this all works so we’ll have to wait for Samsung’s official unveiling of the Galaxy S8 and Bixby to find out more.

However, it’s looking more and more like Samsung is creating a personal assistant to outmatch all others. Aside from including support for visual search, Samsung is also working on allowing Bixby to process payments and potentially communicate with other forms of technology via Samsung’s own SmartThings hub.