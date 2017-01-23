A new render of the Samsung Galaxy S8 shows off what the front of the device will look like once it is launched. The source confirms the Galaxy S8 will measure in at 5.5-inches while matching up quite nicely with the display panels that were leaked last week.

The new render also seems to debunk rumors which suggested that Samsung would be adding a dedicated button to activate Bixby. The render shows button placement similar to the Galaxy S7/S7 Edge, with the power button on the right and the volume rocker on the left edge of the device.

Looking closer at the top of the device, we can see an array of sensors on either side of the speaker placed in the middle. Other rumors suggest that Samsung will be adding the same iris scanner which was introduced with the Galaxy Note 7.

Looking at the bottom of the device, you can see Samsung’s brand placed prominently where the home button used to be. This also confirms that Samsung will be removing the home button, leading to more speculation that the Galaxy S8 will include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Despite Samsung confirming that its next flagship won’t be launched until after MWC 2017, we’re going to continue to see rumors and renders of the Galaxy S8 come out of the woodworks.

