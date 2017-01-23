As we near closer to Mobile World Congress, more devices are being certified by governing bodies, mainly TENAA. Huawei is one of the many companies expected to make big announcements at MWC 2017, and 2 new smartphones have passed through TENAA.

The first device comes from Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor. The device features many design cues from the recently launched, Honor 8 , with a few key differences. Instead of a glossy back, the Honor DUK-TL30 features an all-metal design, along with a slightly redesigned dual-rear camera setup.

As for the specs, the DUK-TL30 includes a 5.7-inch QHD display, an octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and a 3,900mAh battery. As for the dual-cameras, the main shooter will be 12MP with the secondary camera coming in at 2MP. Finally, the suspicion is that the device will come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The second device to pass through TENAA was from Huawei directly and is graced with a model number of “WAS-AL00”. This device is clearly subpar compared to the Honor variant which was revealed, but also features an all-metal design.

The WAS-AL00 will feature a 5.2-inch 1080p display, an octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Also included is a 2,900mAh battery and also will include Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Unlike the DUK-TL30, this new Huawei device includes only one rear camera which comes in at 12MP, while the front-facing camera comes in at 8MP.

With MWC 2017 rapidly approaching, it’s unlikely that we’ll have to wait too much longer to learn more about these new devices coming from Huawei and its Honor sub-brand.

