Jan 23rd, 2017

As we near closer to Mobile World Congress, more devices are being certified by governing bodies, mainly TENAA. Huawei is one of the many companies expected to make big announcements at MWC 2017, and 2 new smartphones have passed through TENAA.

The first device comes from Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor. The device features many design cues from the recently launched, Honor 8, with a few key differences. Instead of a glossy back, the Honor DUK-TL30 features an all-metal design, along with a slightly redesigned dual-rear camera setup.

As for the specs, the DUK-TL30 includes a 5.7-inch QHD display, an octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and a 3,900mAh battery. As for the dual-cameras, the main shooter will be 12MP with the secondary camera coming in at 2MP. Finally, the suspicion is that the device will come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The second device to pass through TENAA was from Huawei directly and is graced with a model number of “WAS-AL00”. This device is clearly subpar compared to the Honor variant which was revealed, but also features an all-metal design.

The WAS-AL00 will feature a 5.2-inch 1080p display, an octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Also included is a 2,900mAh battery and also will include Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Unlike the DUK-TL30, this new Huawei device includes only one rear camera which comes in at 12MP, while the front-facing camera comes in at 8MP.

With MWC 2017 rapidly approaching, it’s unlikely that we’ll have to wait too much longer to learn more about these new devices coming from Huawei and its Honor sub-brand.

[GSMArena | TENAA 1, 2]
local_offer    Huawei  

stars Further Reading

Honor 6X Tips & Tricks

6 former Huawei employees have been detained

Nexus 6P + 5X Bluetooth issues fixed

Huawei's Nougat roadmap is leaked

Huawei may unveil a new tablet at MWC 2017

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Timewave Moto Mod looks to add more functionality
closeThis upcoming Moto Mod looks to add shortcuts to your device

A new Moto Mod looks to add more functionality to your Moto Z device with action shortcuts, as well as a touchpad surface that will interact with your smartphone.

2

more_vertHere are all the Samsung devices getting the Nougat update
closeHere are all the Samsung Galaxy devices that will be updated with Android Nougat

If you’ve been wondering which Samsung Galaxy devices will be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat, there is now a full list which includes the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Tab S2, and more.

3

more_vertTricks Android Users Should Know
close8 cool tricks every Android phone user should know

Android is great for power users because there are so many things you can do. But if you’re a novice, there are a lot of features you might not know about.

4

more_vertVerizon launches 5GB plan
closeVerizon launches $55 plan with 5GB of data

Verizon has a new individual plan to offer folks who don’t need to gorge on data. Aptly named $55 for 5GB, the plan is as you’d assume: it offers a 5GB bucket of data, plus all the Unlimited Talk and Text you can handle.

5

more_vertNew patents reveal a different Chromecast design
closeThe 2nd-gen Chromecast could have had a very different look

A patent filing reveals a different design that Google may have been working on for the 2nd-generation Chromecast which was officially launched in 2015.

6

more_vertLeak shows off display panel for the Galaxy S8
closeThis may be the first actual look at Samsung’s display panels for the Galaxy S8

A new leak claims to show off the front display panels for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus.

7

more_vertSamsung halts the Nougat update for S7 owners
closeSamsung may have halted the Android Nougat rollout

Samsung has seemingly halted the Android 7.0 Nougat for owners of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge due to bug issues that were present in the new software.

8

more_vertTrump gives up his Android phone
closeDonald Trump uses an Android phone, and it isn’t secure enough for his presidency

As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America, he’s surely having to make many adjustments for his new life. One of those adjustments, apparently, is having to give up his personal smartphone.

9

more_vertHere's the LG G6
closeNew case renders show off what the LG G6 will offer

New renders provided by Ghostek show off the LG G6 and some of the new design features that will be included once the device is launched at MWC 2017.

10

more_vertNexus 6P + 5X Bluetooth issues fixed
closeGoogle has fixed Android 7.1.1’s in-car Bluetooth issue on the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X

If you’ve been running Android 7.1.1 on your Nexus 6P or 5X and having problems with Bluetooth on your phone when trying to pair it to your car, you’ll be glad to learn that problem has been fixed.