We’ve been hearing rumors about an HTC-branded Android Wear device since September of 2015, but 2016 wasn’t a good year for Android Wear devices. Google pushed Android Wear 2.0 back to early February of this year, which means there just wasn’t a compelling market for HTC to introduce a new smartwatch. Perhaps that’ll change this year, as yet more images of the smartwatch codenamed “Halfbeak” have been found on Chinese social media site Weibo.

You’ll notice the watch features the same red band that we saw in previous leaks, with Under Armor branding found on the watch. The build prop information from this screenshot show the device isn’t running Android Wear 2.0, but that’s not surprising considering Google won’t release it until February.

There’s no information when HTC could be planning to release this watch, so no pricing rumors or dates are set for this, but perhaps we could see more at Mobile World Congress next month in Barcelona? Would you be interested in an HTC Android Wear device now that Android Wear 2.0 is just around the corner?