Traveling abroad can be a nightmare with your domestic smartphone plan, but it looks like AT&T is hoping to make that easier with the newest feature it just made available called the AT&T International Day Pass. With this new add-on you can talk and text all you want and use your regular domestic data plan in over 100 countries.

That’s much better than AT&T’s standard international plans that require you to pay per minute, message, or megabyte while you’re traveling. The new International Day Pass costs $10 a day per device and last for a 24-hour period when using your device in any country that’s supported by the new plan.

AT&T says this new $10 International Day pass simplifies travelers lives by making it easier to focus on your destination rather than any charges you may be racking up. There are some limitations to the service to help prevent abuse, though. AT&T says it reserves the right to remove the International Day Pass from any account where international use exceeds 50% of total use for two consecutive months.