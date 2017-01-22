Jan 22nd, 2017

The amount of Android news each week can be overwhelming, but you can follow the best of the best with an app called EarlyBird – News for Android. It includes ALL of the Android news you crave and lets users decide what matters most to them.

EarlyBird has recently received a huge update that allows you to subscribe to specific topics so you never miss stories about your favorite things! Download the app on the Google Play Store or, for desktop users, find related discussion in the Android Forums News section.

Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week:

#10 – Android Phone Storage Folders

52 likes – If you’ve been wondering exactly how the Android File Manager works, then the folks at Android Authority have compiled an in-depth guide which explains everything.

#9 – Play Store GMS Certified

53 likes – A new update to the Play Store adds a Device certification menu which will tell you whether the device is running Google Mobile Services with Google’s permission.

#8 – Power Bank Deal

53 likes – The Kmashi 10,000mAh portable charger is on sale through Amazon for just $9. In order to get the discount from $14 to $9, you’ll need to use the coupon code, “JU7GRCLG“.

#7 – Google Offline Search

54 likes – Google has announced a new update for the the Google app introduces offline search, as well as the ability to queue searches while you’re on a poor network connection.

#6 – 15 Useful Android Apps

54 likes – Joe from Android Authority took a look at some of the most useful Android apps and compiled a list of the best 15 options. The list includes Applock, CamScanner, IFTTT, and more.

#5 – Play Store Top Features

55 likes – A new update to the Google Play Store is rolling out to select users which shows the best features mentioned in Play Store ratings.

#4 – New Android File System

57 likes – According to the Android Developers Backstage podcast, someone mentioned that Google is working on a new filesystem for Android.

#3 – Cortana Android Lock Screen

58 likes – Microsoft has just pushed a new update to the Cortana Android application, which will give users access to Cortana with just a swipe.

#2 – Gmail Phishing Attack

62 likes – A new phishing attack poses as an official email from Google and attempts to access your username and password when clicked.

#1 – Android Customization Guide

64 likes – Since Android is extremely customizable, the folks at Ars Technica created a “Android Customization Guide” which shows you everything that’s possible with your device.

What’s YOUR top news item for the week?

Disagree with the Top 10? Let us know in the comments and vote for yourself everyday by downloading EarlyBird on Google Play!
stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertNote 7 investigation results
closeResults from Galaxy Note 7 battery investigation leaked a week early

They originally thought the fault was in the battery, but using different caused the second recall. The results were originally planned to be revealed on the 23rd, but a Korean outlet is already reporting on the findings.

2

more_vertThe Timewave Moto Mod looks to add more functionality
closeThis upcoming Moto Mod looks to add shortcuts to your device

A new Moto Mod looks to add more functionality to your Moto Z device with action shortcuts, as well as a touchpad surface that will interact with your smartphone.

3

more_vertHere are all the Samsung devices getting the Nougat update
closeHere are all the Samsung Galaxy devices that will be updated with Android Nougat

If you’ve been wondering which Samsung Galaxy devices will be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat, there is now a full list which includes the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Tab S2, and more.

4

more_vertVerizon launches 5GB plan
closeVerizon launches $55 plan with 5GB of data

Verizon has a new individual plan to offer folks who don’t need to gorge on data. Aptly named $55 for 5GB, the plan is as you’d assume: it offers a 5GB bucket of data, plus all the Unlimited Talk and Text you can handle.

5

more_vertTricks Android Users Should Know
close8 cool tricks every Android phone user should know

Android is great for power users because there are so many things you can do. But if you’re a novice, there are a lot of features you might not know about.

6

more_vertNew patents reveal a different Chromecast design
closeThe 2nd-gen Chromecast could have had a very different look

A patent filing reveals a different design that Google may have been working on for the 2nd-generation Chromecast which was officially launched in 2015.

7

more_vertSamsung halts the Nougat update for S7 owners
closeSamsung may have halted the Android Nougat rollout

Samsung has seemingly halted the Android 7.0 Nougat for owners of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge due to bug issues that were present in the new software.

8

more_vertLeak shows off display panel for the Galaxy S8
closeThis may be the first actual look at Samsung’s display panels for the Galaxy S8

A new leak claims to show off the front display panels for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus.

9

more_vertTrump gives up his Android phone
closeDonald Trump uses an Android phone, and it isn’t secure enough for his presidency

As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America, he’s surely having to make many adjustments for his new life. One of those adjustments, apparently, is having to give up his personal smartphone.

10

more_vertHere's the LG G6
closeNew case renders show off what the LG G6 will offer

New renders provided by Ghostek show off the LG G6 and some of the new design features that will be included once the device is launched at MWC 2017.