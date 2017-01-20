Just a couple of short days after commencing the rollout of Android 7.0 Nougat for the Sony Xperia Z5 family, Sony is having to reel it back in.

The update was halted due to issues that have cropped up after hitting users’ devices. Here’s the full rundown from Sony:

“We were made aware of reports from some users experiencing inconsistencies related to audio playback via third-party apps and SD card encrypted data read performance, after upgrading to Android 7.0, Nougat. We’ve identified the root cause and are aiming to provide corrective firmware and re-commence the rollout as soon as possible.”

No word yet on when the fix is coming, but stay tuned.

[via XperiaBlog]