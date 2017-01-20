The rumors for the Xiaomi Mi 6 began back in October of last year, and haven’t stopped rolling in. The latest leak seems to be the spec list for all three variants of the Mi 6 lineup.

Starting with the budget option, the Xiaomi Mi 6 “Youth” will feature the MediaTek Helio X30 processor, along with 4GB of RAM. The device will also feature 64GB of storage, and will include a dual-lens rear camera module.

The mid-range option, Xiaomi Mi 6 “Standard” will feature an OLED display with a Quad-HD resolution. Powering the device will be the Snapdragon 835 processor, which was unveiled back in November. Coupled with the SD835 will be 4GB of RAM and a base storage option of 128GB.

The flagship Mi 6 device will be named the Xiaomi Mi 6 “Premier” and will feature a OLED display with QHD resolution. The display will also include dual-edges, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge . The Snapdragon 835 will power the device, while featuring 6GB of RAM along with 256GB of storage. Finally, the Mi 6 Premier will feature an all-ceramic body.

According to the source, the final names of these devices has not been confirmed, so things could change once Xiaomi unveils the new Mi 6 lineup. As for pricing, the Mi 6 Youth will be priced for about $290, the Mi 6 Standard will cost ~$360, and the Mi 6 Premier will cost ~$434.

Xiaomi is expected to unveil these devices at Mobile World Congress 2017, so there may be some details that could change between now and then. In the meantime, let us know what you think about these new devices from Xiaomi.

[GizChina]