Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

Volume Notification

Volume Notification is a handy little app that puts volume controls in the notification shade. This makes it really easy to change the volume for media, calls, alarms, and more, without pressing the physical volume keys. You can adjust the color to match the theme of your phone and the controls even show up on the lock screen.

DOWNLOAD: Volume Notification – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.9/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

Pickle

Pickle is a clever take of the traditional note taking apps. Writing a note is as simple as sending a text to your friend. Just open the app and write whatever is on your mind. Pickle uses hashtags to organize the notes. You can scroll back through the conversation or organize by specific hashtags. Notes can be edited, copied, and deleted by swiping.

DOWNLOAD: Pickle – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.8/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

Posture

According to scientific studies, we look at our phones up to 85 times a day. Posture is an app that makes sure you’re looking at your phone in a healthy way. Looking at your phone with the wrong posture can put a lot of stress on your neck. Posture will give you a friendly reminder to tilt your phone up when it detects poor viewing angles.

DOWNLOAD: Posture – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.5/5

Installs: 5,000 – 10,000

Weather Wiz

Weather Wiz is an attractive app that provides accurate weather forecasts based on your current location or any other place in the world. It looks a little bit like the Google weather webapp, but with more features. It has real-time local weather forecast as well as the hourly forecasts and 10-day weather condition forecasts.

DOWNLOAD: Weather Wiz – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.3/5

Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

Cues

Cues is a puzzle game that takes cues from chess and billiards. The object of the game is to get a ball into a pocket. To do this you use “cues” to push the ball a specific amount of spaces. A cue that is 2 spaces away can move the ball 2 spaces in the opposite direction. You get multiple cues to get the ball into the pocket

DOWNLOAD: Cues – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.9/5

Installs: 50 – 100

