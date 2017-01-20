Jan 20th, 2017

Mobile World Congress will get underway at the end of February and Sony will be holding its press conference on February 27th. We are expecting at least 2 new devices to be announced, including the successors to the Xperia XA and the Xperia X.

We’ve already seen some promotional images for the supposed Xperia XA successor, and a new leak may give us some insight for the Xperia X. Thanks to one Weibo user, a new list of specs has been revealed which shows the device to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P20 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

The AnTuTu results also show that the display will measure in at 1920 x 1080 and will be running Android 7.0 Nougat. Finally, the device will feature a 16MP front-facing camera, along with a 23MP rear-facing camera.

None of these specs are all that surprising, but at least we may be getting an idea of what Sony will be offering with the next Xperia X. Let us know what you think about this device in the comments below.

