New Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has a big vision for the company: to position itself at the forefront at the next turn of home entertainment. The destination isn’t secret at all, with the advent of the smart home and AI-driven voice assistants clearly becoming a bigger focal point for the industry in 2017.

With that, the man mentioned in a letter to his employees that he believes the next big step for Sonos will be to position itself as the one device that can do ALL the things. They don’t want to reinvent the wheel and make the next Alexa — they want to be the only device you need to use Alexa. And Google. And whatever it is Apple may evrentually come up with for that matter.

Of course, Sonos knows better than anybody that playing nice with the top players is a recipe for success. The company has been working with the likes of Google, Spotify, and Pandora for years to ensure their speakers were the best in the business for music streaming.

It’s easy to talk a big game, of course, so it’ll be interesting to see how exactly Sonos plans to tackle this challenge, but you better believe we’re rooting for them because ubiquity ultimately means winning for customers, and that’s how Sonos is banking on returning to growth in the future.

