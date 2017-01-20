It looks like Google wants to get more people up on their updated versions of Google Drive. The company has started notifying users of legacy versions of their office suite apps — including Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides through the G Suite — that they will be prompting them to move over to the latest versions of the app.
Google says these versions of the app will be shuttered:
- Google Drive for Android (prior to version 2.4.311)
- Google Docs for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)
- Google Sheets for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)
- Google Slides for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)
- Google Drive for iOS (prior to version 4.16)
- Google Docs for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12204)
- Google Sheets for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12208)
- Google Slides for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12203)
Google also says that a subset of very old versions will also be shut down March 1st. If, for whatever reason, you haven’t been able to pull yourself away from these old versions, it’s a good idea to pull away now and get acclimated with something newer as it’s become inevitable.
[via Google]