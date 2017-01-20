Jan 20th, 2017

It looks like Google wants to get more people up on their updated versions of Google Drive. The company has started notifying users of legacy versions of their office suite apps — including Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides through the G Suite — that they will be prompting them to move over to the latest versions of the app.

Google says these versions of the app will be shuttered:

  • Google Drive for Android (prior to version 2.4.311)
  • Google Docs for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)
  • Google Sheets for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)
  • Google Slides for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)
  • Google Drive for iOS (prior to version 4.16)
  • Google Docs for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12204)
  • Google Sheets for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12208)
  • Google Slides for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12203)

Google also says that a subset of very old versions will also be shut down March 1st. If, for whatever reason, you haven’t been able to pull yourself away from these old versions, it’s a good idea to pull away now and get acclimated with something newer as it’s become inevitable.

[via Google]
