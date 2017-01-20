The Pixel is a phone in high demand and Google can’t seem to keep it in stock. The Pixel XL is especially hard to get from the Google Store. When a tech product is hard to buy you’ll often see people selling them on eBay for obscene prices. That usually doesn’t happen on Amazon, but right now the Pixel XL selling for a whopping $1,500.

You’re probably thinking “that must be some random Amazon marketplace seller.” Nope. The phone is sold and shipped by Amazon. This is 128GB model available in black and silver. If you would buy the same model from Google, it would cost $870. When Google can’t keep a phone in stock, everyone loses. If you really want to buy the Pixel and you can’t find it from Google or Verizon, we recommend Swappa.

Amazon (Just to look. Do not buy the phone at this price. I mean, unless you really want to. Whatever, it’s your money. Do it!)

[via Android Police]